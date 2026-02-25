Kim Wilde returns to Australia for major 2026 tour 

The kids of Australia are about to be treated to a headline tour of the country by Kim Wilde.

Last touring Australia in 2024, the 80’s pop icon returns for her 2026 Closer tour.

In 1981, Kim Wilde’s debut single Kids in America sold so well in its first week of release that foul play was suspected. Now, she’s bringing her powerful vocals and iconic synth sound to Australia.

The tour kicks off Wednesday 18 November in Perth, travelling to Brisbane, Melbourne, Geelong, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney and Canberra.

Selling over 30 Million records globally, Kim Wilde stood alongside Debbie Harry as one of the most successful female British artists of the 80’s. Hits like You Keep Me Hangin’ On and Cambodia came to define the 80’s.

The Closer tour celebrates her new album of the same name, Wilde expected to perform a combination of classics and new work.

Wilde’s tour is the latest in a slew of nostalgia tours, allowing the era-defining sounds of new wave, pop and punk to reach a new generation.

Pre-sale tickets for the Queen of Pop are available on Wednesday, 25 February, at 10 am AEDT, followed by the general sale on Thursday, 26 February, at 10 am AEDT.



Full ticketing information is here.



Wednesday, November 18th

Astor Theatre, Perth



Friday, November 20th

The Tivoli, Brisbane



Saturday, November 21st

Palais Theatre, Melbourne



Sunday, November 22nd

Costa Hall, Geelong



Tuesday, November 24th

The Gov, Adelaide



Friday, November 27th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle



Saturday, November 28th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney



Sunday, November 29th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra