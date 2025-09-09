King Gizz is letting you Name Your Price on Bandcamp

One band, every top spot, and a blueprint for artist-led change.

In a bold move that’s shaking up the music industry, Australian psychedelic rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard has made their entire digital catalogue “name your price” on Bandcamp after exiting Spotify in protest of CEO Daniel Ek’s investments in AI military drone technology.

The band’s stand against what they call “Dr. Evil tech bros” has resonated deeply with fans: their discography now occupies all 25 spots on Bandcamp’s best-selling albums list.

Fans can now pay what they wish for the band’s 27+ albums, breaking down the previous $10-per-album barrier.

Supporters who pay gain unlimited streaming via Bandcamp’s app, blending generosity with practicality.

They’re not alone: acts like Xiu Xiu, Deerhoof, and Godspeed You! Black Emperor have also abandoned Spotify over Ek’s support of Helsing, a German AI defence firm.

Meanwhile, King Gizzard’s “Withered” tour continues unabated, with a mix of orchestral performances and high-energy “rave sets” launching in Manchester on Halloween night and crisscrossing Europe before culminating in Melbourne this December.

From the Sydney Opera House to London’s Royal Albert Hall, each show promises a unique fusion of sonic experimentation and activist artistry.