King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard confirm Techno Album

Album 28.

Australian psych-rock chameleons King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have traded distorted guitars for a four-on-the-floor pulse, confirming their 28th studio album is a fully-fledged techno record.

The prolific band announced the project’s completion Saturday via Instagram, sharing a snippet of the band hunched over wired synths as a high-octane electronic beat thunders forward.

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This marks a sharp pivot from 2025’s orchestral Phantom Island, though fans know to expect the unexpected.

The upcoming release will land on their own p(doom) Records imprint.

The news follows the band’s very public departure from Spotify over the platform’s military AI investments, after which a fake “King Lizard Wizard” page appeared, allegedly using AI to mimic frontman Stu Mackenzie.

“We are truly doomed,” Mackenzie said of the ironic impersonation.

The group has since shifted their catalog to a “name your price” model on Bandcamp, proving that for Gizzard, rebellion and reinvention spin on the same turntable.