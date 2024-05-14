KING ST X OPEN SEASON is set to deliver two months of non-stop entertainment

King St and the Tivoli have teamed up to bring you Open Season 2024, a two-month celebration packed with music, art, and all kinds of delicious food

The Open Season festivities kick off with an epic street party on June 1. From 3pm to 9:30pm, First Night: Blak Day Out promises winter vibes and a celebration of First Nations excellence.

This free, all-ages event, presented in collaboration with Blak Social and the Tivoli, will showcase top Indigenous talent, street food, pop-up bars, a silent disco, live art, and local market stalls.

The opening night lineup is stacked. Headlining is ARIA-nominated Indigenous singer and songwriter Emma Donovan. With a career spanning two decades, Donovan’s powerful vocals and storytelling will captivate the crowd.

Joining her is the new First Nations hip hop collective 3%, featuring Triple J Blak Out host Nooky, Dallas Woods, and Angus Field. Their performance promises hard-hitting music and impactful messages. Also on the bill is BADASSMUTHA, a Githabul, Migunberri-Yugumneh artist known for her eclectic mix of reggae, alt-pop, soul, and funk.

Fresh off their Australian tour and debut album release, Velvet Trip will bring their psychedelic sounds to the stage. The lineup is rounded out by TheAncient Bloods, an ever-changing First Nations band run by Digi Youth Arts, ready to share their smooth tunes.

No King St party is complete without amazing food. On June 1, enjoy bites from favourites like Xin Chao, Claw BBQ, and Fat Dumpling.

For more entertainment, hit the silent disco and dance to DJ Kritty’s lively sets. Watch local artist Sam Harrison create a live mural throughout the night. And don’t miss the vibrant market stalls showcasing unique items from local Indigenous artists – perfect for finding special keepsakes or gifts.

Don’t miss the start of Open Season on King St. It’s going to be a night to remember, kicking off two months of non-stop entertainment and good times. See you there!

Check out the Facebook event here.