KISS and Gloria Gaynor lead Trump’s newly remade Kennedy Center Honours

Trump’s revamped Kennedy Center Honours feature KISS, Stallone, and Gloria Gaynor

The Kennedy Center’s 2025 Honours ceremony has officially taken shape under Donald Trump’s leadership, marking the first class selected under his ‘post-woke’ vision.

This year’s honourees include KISS, Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, and stage icon Michael Crawford.

Trump previewed the shift months ago, vowing to reset what he described as years of ‘politicised’ programming at the cultural institution.

What followed was a slate of honourees that leans heavily toward American entertainment stalwarts blockbuster actors, classic-rock royalty, and disco legends framed by Trump as a return to “real cultural achievement.”

Yesterday, the honourees were invited to the Oval Office for a private ceremony where Trump presented their newly redesigned medals.

The Tiffany & Co.crafted pieces no longer hang from the rainbow neck ribbons used since 1978, replacing decades of visual tradition with a sleeker, more monochrome emblem.

Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss attended on behalf of KISS, while the family of founding guitarist Ace Frehley accepted his medal following his death in October.

The gathering marked both a celebration and a moment of mourning a reminder of the band’s long, tangled legacy.

Stallone, Strait, Gaynor, and Crawford each arrive with their own towering contributions to American performance culture, but the selection itself also signals a broader ideological shift.

Trump has repeatedly framed the Honours as a cultural reset, positioning the new class as a correction rather than a continuation.

It’s a move that has earned applause from his supporters and skepticism from arts communities concerned about political overreach.

View moments from the ceremony here.