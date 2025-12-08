KPop Demon Hunters dominate Australia’s top music videos of 2025

YouTube reveals Australia’s most viewed music videos of the year, with KPop Demon Hunters taking six of the top 10 spots.

Australia’s YouTube habits are officially dominated by 13 years olds, with a penchant for KPop Demon Hunters.

The global sensation bagged six of the ten most viewed music videos in the country this year, leaving big-name pop heavyweights trailing behind.

From lyric videos like ‘Golden‘ and ‘Soda Pop’ to official song clips like ‘Your Idol’, the group’s domination is undeniable.

Rounding out the list are Alex Warren with ‘Ordinary’, Ed Sheeran’s S’apphire’, Lady Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra’, and Jack Black’s ‘Steve’s Lava Chicken’ from the Minecraft Movie soundtrack, proving that Aussie viewers’ tastes are a mix of family-friendly content, KPop obsession, and viral comedy.

The stats come as Kantar research confirms that Australians now rank YouTube as their number one streaming platform, beating Netflix, Disney+, and even TikTok when it comes to video content.

And if you’ve been binging this year, YouTube’s rolling out its first-ever YouTube Recap – a personalised, scrollable highlight reel of your top channels, songs, and interests from 2025.

From tracking your top music moments to the weird deep dives you’ve taken into niche hobbies, Recap is designed to show your year in a nutshell… or a playlist.

It’s live now on mobile and desktop under the ‘You’ tab, and yes, your KPop Demon Hunters obsession will definitely feature.