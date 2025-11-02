Rei Ami hints at ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel and fans can’t handle it

Rei Ami Hints She’s ‘Waiting for the Call’ on ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sequel

Rei Ami, the singing voice behind Zoey in Netflix’s hit KPop Demon Hunters, says she’s in the same boat as fans when it comes to a sequel.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet at Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party, Ami, dressed as Zoey herself, said, “I’m waiting for the call, just like you! You’re gonna find out when I do, so we’ll chat then.”

Netflix reportedly began early talks about a potential sequel in August, though neither the streamer nor Sony Pictures Animation has confirmed anything.

Co-director Maggie Kang told the BBC in October that while there’s “nothing official we can talk about,” there’s “definitely more we can do with these characters in this world.”

KPop Demon Hunters has become a global phenomenon, topping Netflix charts with over 390 million views, while its soundtrack, including Ami’s breakout performance on the Hot 100–leading hit ‘Golden’ has dominated the Billboard 200.

Fans of Huntr/x and their demon-hunting adventures are understandably eager for what comes next.