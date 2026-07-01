Kraken’s Legendary Sessions with Krystal Rivvers

With a Sound NSW grant behind them, the band reflects on healing through heavy riffs.

Krystal Rivvers sat down for a candid chat on Kraken’s Legendary Sessions, reflecting on five years of poetic grit and psych-rock evolution.

“It’s very much political, lived experiences and storytelling,” they shared, discussing Wurundjeri heritage and Sydney’s vibrant scene.

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The 6-piece, fresh off main stage sets at Lost Paradise and Bali tours, are ready to show you how they’re doing things different.

With their second EP, This World Is on Our Shoulders, out now and a debut vinyl release, the band is already forging ahead on a full-length album due later this year.

Supported by a First Nations Creative Grant, Krystal Rivvers promise immersive new directions.

“We can’t wait to see you on the road,” he declared, cementing their alt-rock reign.

Huge thanks to Kraken Black Spiced Rum for this chat!

Keep up with Krystal Rivvers here.