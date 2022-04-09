Russia accused of horrific war crime, launching missiles at fleeing civilians

Russia have been accused of committing a “monstrous” war crime after a missile attack on a Kramatorsk train station, killing 50 civilians.

The Russian military launched a Tochka-U rocket at a train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, where 4,000 people were waiting to evacuate the country.

Authorities have been urging civilians to leave Kramatorsk as the city braces for an assault by the Russian military next week.

The missile attack killed at least 50 people, including four children, and wounding dozens more. According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk Oblast, surgeons are struggling to keep up with the number of patients in critical conditions.

Kyrylenko said Russia’s aim was to “sow panic and fear,” with a complete disregard for the safety of civilians. “The enemy knew that this is a city, that this is a crowd of people, this is a railway station,” he said

