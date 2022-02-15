Kurt Cobain’s daughter is dating Tony Hawke’s son

Francis Bean Cobain took to Instagram to post what she’s grateful for and totally let it slip that she’s dating another member of 90s grunge culture royalty.

In January, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, Francis Bean Cobain posted a series of photos on Instagram, listing updates and the moments she was grateful for in the 12 months proceeding.

It’s been a few weeks and somehow the world didn’t quite catch on but we just wanted to point out that a couple of the coolest kids out have been dating and we couldn’t be happier for them.

Cobain said: “I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health. 2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self 🥂 happy new year”

Pro skater Tony Hawke’s oldest child, Riley Hawke sweetly replied with a simple: “Happy new year my love!”

Maybe it’s because it was Valentine’s Day this week, whatever, we’ve got love on the brain and this couple is giving us exactly the kind of vibes we didn’t know we needed.