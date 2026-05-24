Kurt cobain’s ‘Foxes’ t-shirt given to Hole’s Patty Schemel surpasses USD$8k at Auction

From friend to friend, now to you

A faded blue T-shirt for the 1980 teen film Foxes, once owned and worn by Kurt Cobain, is now at the centre of a heated auction, with bidding already surpassing eight thousand.

Former Hole drummer Patty Schemel, who received the shirt from Cobain in 1993, is the one letting it go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Schemel (@pattyschemel)

As she recalls, Cobain grabbed it from a pile of clothes at his Seattle home and said, “You should have this.”

The pair bonded over obscure cult movies, and Cobain famously wore the shirt during an iconic Anton Corbijn photoshoot, the same image now used as Nirvana’s Spotify avatar.

Schemel kept the shirt for three decades, documenting its story in her memoir Hit So Hard. Now listed via Julien’s Auctions, the shirt comes with a signed letter of authenticity.

With Cobain memorabilia commanding high prices, expect this bidding war to climb much higher before the hammer falls.