Kylie Jenner makes music now?

But why?

In a move that surprises absolutely no one who has followed the trajectory of modern celebrity, Kylie Jenner has officially decided that being a billionaire mogul is simply not enough.

She has now graced the music industry with her talents, reviving her “King Kylie” persona for a debut feature on Terror Jr’s new single, ‘Fourth Strike.’

The track serves as the belated, and arguably unnecessary, sequel to their 2016 song ‘3 Strikes,’ finally confirming a rumour she spent years denying.

Jenner has solemnly established Spotify and Apple Music profiles, ensuring her artistic vision can be properly catalogued.

On the track, she delivers a brief, melodically-challenged bridge, proving that when you own the entire cosmetics counter, you can certainly afford to buy a verse.

The reign of King Kylie, it seems, now includes a sonic territory.