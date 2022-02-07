Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome the arrival of their second baby

Kylie Jenner announced the arrival of her second child with Travis Scott on Instagram yesterday.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby into the world on Wednesday, February 2.

Kylie kept it short and sweet on Instagram, posting a photo of the newborn holding hands with what seems to be Jenner’s 3-year-old, Stormi along with the caption “💙 2/2/22”.

The 25-year-old billionaire and 30-year-old rapper have reunited after splitting one year after the birth of their first child, Stormi.

Of course Kylie Jenner gives birth to her 2nd child on a trendy day pic.twitter.com/YljmpowsB3 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 7, 2022

Only a few months ago, Jenner announced that she was expecting a second child with Scott and now the world finally gets to meet the new bub.

More to come.