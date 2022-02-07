News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome the arrival of their second baby

by Chloe Maddren

Credit- Instagram_

Credit: Instagram

by Chloe Maddren

Kylie Jenner announced the arrival of her second child with Travis Scott on Instagram yesterday.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby into the world on Wednesday, February 2.

Kylie kept it short and sweet on Instagram, posting a photo of the newborn holding hands with what seems to be Jenner’s 3-year-old, Stormi along with the caption “💙 2/2/22”.

Credit: John Photography/Shutterstock

The 25-year-old billionaire and 30-year-old rapper have reunited after splitting one year after the birth of their first child, Stormi.

Only a few months ago, Jenner announced that she was expecting a second child with Scott and now the world finally gets to meet the new bub.

More to come.

