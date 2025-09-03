Lachy John and The Red Bellies – Since I Was Around EP Review

Lachy John and The Red Bellies Walk Us Through Country on Since I Was Around

Nyoongar musician Lachy John, has a knack for taking you on a stroll through Country, sharing stories that feel lived-in and immediate – think the effortless storytelling of a younger Paul Kelly.

There’s a genuine love for the land here, equal parts charming and grounded, with a quiet resilience that runs through every note.

Since I Was Around, his debut EP with The Red Bellies, blends folk, blues, and rock across six tracks that are personal, grounded, and easy to connect with.

The title track sets the tone with harmonica, slide guitar, and a subtle didgeridoo pulse – a reflective, natural-feeling song about coming home.

‘Dreaming’ adds a lighter, coastal vibe, with steady grooves and harmonica lines that stretch out like open spaces – and you were warned – you will be humming this gem for days.

The Pessimist’ dives darker, leaning into blues-rock grit while tackling self-doubt with honesty, with little touches of psych rock and an Aussie vibe reminiscent of Peter Bibby (If there were a way to bottle that WA magic, we’d all be millionaires).

At the EP’s heart, ‘Magic’ – available in both solo and full-band versions – is a tribute to Indigenous resilience and connection to Country. It balances intimacy and power without ever feeling forced.

Closing track ‘Daisy’ strips things back to a simple, phone-recorded instrumental. It’s rough around the edges, but that’s the point – raw, unpolished, and quietly memorable.

The production is in the room perfection, and it’s easy to bet this is a band that’s just as killer live.

While hints of Powderfinger or The Waifs appear, Lachy John and The Red Bellies are unmistakably their own.

Shaped by Lachy’s Bibbulmun Nyoongar heritage, family stories, and life in regional WA, every track carries a strong sense of place.

Since I Was Around opens and closes with a connection to Country, letting you step into Lachy’s world without pretense.

It’s a heartfelt, grounded debut from a band worth keeping an eye on.

Listen to Since I Was Around below: