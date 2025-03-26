Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Tour Sparks $100M Wave of Legal Drama

A surf brand’s $100M lawsuit threatens to crash the pop icon’s party

Lady Gaga announced her Mayhem Ball world tour Wednesday, set to kick off July 16 in Las Vegas before hitting major cities like New York, Miami, and Paris.

The arena tour promises a “theatrical and electrifying” spectacle, a deliberate shift from stadiums to ensure “every detail is perfect,” Gaga wrote on social media.

Fans rejoiced at the news—her first tour since 2022’s Chromatica Ball—but the excitement was quickly overshadowed by a legal storm.

Hours later, TMZ reported that California-based …Lost Surfboards, founded by legendary shaper Matt “Mayhem” Biolos, filed a $100 million trademark lawsuit against Gaga, alleging she copied their iconic Mayhem logo for her album and merch.

The surf brand claims it has used the stylised Mayhem branding for over a decade, with the word emblazoned on boards ridden by world champions like Griffin Colapinto. Side-by-side comparisons show striking similarities between the fonts.

Gaga’s legal team fired back, calling the lawsuit “opportunistic and meritless.” Attorney Orin Snyder argued the term Mayhem is generic and accused the brand of “capitalising on her success.”

Despite the drama, tickets for The Mayhem Ball go on sale April 3, with presale registration open until March 30. You can check her tour dates below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)



Whether Gaga will be forced to rebrand—or pay up—remains unclear. But one thing’s certain: the Mayhem is just beginning.