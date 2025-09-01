Lady Gaga Set to Light Up the 2025 MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga is returning to the MTV VMAs for the first time in five years

Lady Gaga is making a triumphant return to the MTV Video Music Awards on September 7, marking her first performance on the show in five years.

MTV confirmed the news on social media over the weekend, hyping fans with a call to action: “Need all of my fellow Little Monsters to COME TO THE FRONT! Why, you ask?! Oh, because MOTHER MONSTER HERSELF IS PERFORMING AT THE 2025 #VMAs!!!!”

As Gaga has a Mayhem Ball concert scheduled the same night at Madison Square Garden, her VMA performance is expected to broadcast live from the iconic New York venue rather than the main ceremony at UBS Arena.

Gaga last took the VMA stage during the Covid-era 2020 ceremony, performing a Chromatica medley with Ariana Grande. The duo also won Song of the Year for “Rain on Me,” and Gaga took home Artist of the Year.

This year, Gaga leads the nominations with 12, many tied to her collaboration with Bruno Mars on “Die With a Smile,” including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Song. Gaga herself is also up for Artist of the Year and Best Album for Mayhem.

She joins a star-studded performance lineup featuring Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Tate McRae, J Balvin, Sombr, Alex Warren, and Conan Gray. Music legends Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes, and Ricky Martin will also be honored with special awards, rounding out a night fans won’t want to miss.