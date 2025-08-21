California’s Lagwagon has announced a huge Aussie tour

Lagwagon bring their trademark live chaos back to Australia

California skate-punk royalty, Lagwagon, will tour Australia and New Zealand in 2026 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their third record, HOSS.

The huge tour will cover most of Australia extensively, with the band playing in Perth, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Adelaide, Barwon Heads, Melbourne, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast.

Fans of the iconic punk band can expect HOSS to be played in full at every date. On top of this, the band will also play a variety of fan-favourite tracks.

Formed in 1989, Lagwagon quickly found their place in the iconic ’90s Californian punk scene. They were signed to Fat Wreck Chords, the label run by NOFX’s Fat Mike. Since then, the band has released nine studio albums.

One thing Lagwagon has always been known for is their exciting and energetic performances—so don’t miss your chance to see them for yourself. Whether you’ve been a die-hard fan since the ’90s or you’re brand new to the band, they certainly won’t disappoint.

Tickets are available now.



