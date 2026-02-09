Lana Del Rey has announced via Instagram she has new music coming February 17th

Millennial “sad-girls” are about to become insufferable again.

Lana Del Rey made an Instagram story over the weekend announcing she’ll have a single arriving in about a week’s time.

The track is titled ‘White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter’ (try say that five times fast), and Del Rey reckons it’s her favourite from the upcoming album, which was once called Lasso, then The Right Person Will Stay, but is now apparently settled upon as Stove.

With this rename came 6 more tracks to the recording.

Lana says the monopoly man of music production Mr. Jack Antonoff found the song’s “missing magical chord,” and she couldn’t be more stoked for it.

The whole album was due sometime in 2024, then again last October, and now Lana is saying it should be with fans in about three months, give or take, but we’ll see about that.

It’ll also have a country flair to it according to Lana herself, and she’s taking an extra step to prove it by crediting her Louisana-native and swamp tour guide husband Jeremy Dufrene as a co-songwriter.

The couple made a rare appearance at the Pre-Grammys Party last week but skipped the main event – a wise choice considering Lana didn’t have any nominations.

Her sister and brother-in-law also had a say in some lyrics, so it’s shaping up to be quite the personal project.

The track will be coupled with a DIY video they all made together but that still needs hours and hours of editing, Lana says.

You have until February 17th to find a cowboy hat and some snakeskin boots to truly take part in Lana’s new era.