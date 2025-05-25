Lando Shines in Monaco Victory, Closing In on Championship Lead

McLaren star delivers a flawless drive on F1’s most iconic streets, but the race’s overtaking struggles remain unchanged

Lando Norris delivered a flawless performance at the Monaco Grand Prix, securing his debut win on the iconic streets of Monte Carlo.

The McLaren driver held off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who finished second, while his teammate Oscar Piastri claimed third, narrowing the gap in the championship standings.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top five, but the race itself—despite new mandatory pit-stop rules—remained a familiar procession, with no on-track overtakes among the leaders.

Norris’s victory, a masterclass in precision, reignites his title hopes and cements his place among Monaco’s elite winners.

Celebrating under the Mediterranean sun, Norris soaked in the moment, knowing his name would forever be etched in Monaco’s rich racing history.

“My kids one day will be able to tell everyone that I won Monaco,” he told the BBC.

While the race’s new pit-stop rule added intrigue, it couldn’t solve the circuit’s fundamental challenge—modern F1 cars are simply too big for overtaking.

Further back, Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson impressed for Racing Bulls, while Esteban Ocon (Haas), Alex Albon (Williams), and Carlos Sainz completed the top ten.

For Norris, this victory wasn’t just about the trophy—it was a statement of intent in his quest for the championship.

Will this be the year he claims his first title? With the gap narrowing, every race now becomes crucial.