Laneway Festival 2026 Set Times are here – who to catch and when

Laneway Festival is back for its 21st year, and the set times have officially landed.

With summer on the horizon, it’s time to start mapping your perfect Laneway Festival day — one packed with dreamy rock, alt-pop hooks, genre-bending internet-era hits, and chaotic punk energy.

This year’s lineup is stacked. Wolf Alice bring their signature hazy riffs, Chappell Roan serves up alt-pop anthems, and the likes of Role Model, PinkPantheress, and Alex G add a modern, boundary-pushing edge.

Yung Lean and Bladee push into the experimental, while Brooklyn punks Geese guarantee total stage chaos. Every corner of Laneway feels like its own little world.

On the electronic front, Spanish-Moroccan DJ Mina Galán is one to watch. In under a year, she’s gone from London underground favourite to international stages, with her Club Stamina parties championing a new wave of trans femme and Latin club DJs. Her set is shaping up to be one of the festival’s defining moments.

Sydney – Saturday, Feb 8 | Centennial Park | Gates 11:30 AM



Good Better Best

Chappell Roan: 8:25–9:55



Wet Leg: 6:25–7:15



Lucy Dacus: 4:40–5:25



Mt. Joy: 3:00–3:45



Cavetown: 1:15–2:00



Never Let It Rest

Wolf Alice: 7:20–8:20



Role Model: 5:30–6:20



Alex G: 3:50–4:35



Gigi Perez: 2:10–2:55



Blusher: 12:40–1:10



Charli Lucas: 11:50–12:20

Everything Ecstatic

Mina Galán: 8:50–9:50



Yung Lean & Bladee: 7:25–8:25



PinkPantheress: 6:10–7:00



The Dare: 5:00–5:45



Oklou: 3:50–4:35



Wisp: 2:40–3:25

Shady Nasty: 1:30–2:15



Djanaba: 12:25–1:05



Violet Harbour: 11:30–12:00



Hope Springs

Malcolm Todd: 7:15–8:00



Geese: 5:50–6:35



Benee: 4:35–5:20

Jensen McRae: 3:20–4:05



Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers: 2:05–2:50

The Belair Lip Bombs: 12:55–1:40

Armlock: 12:00–12:30



Gold Coast – Friday, Feb 7 | Southport Sharks | Gates 12:00 PM



Good Better Best

Chappell Roan: 8:25–9:55

Wet Leg: 6:25–7:15

Lucy Dacus: 4:40–5:25



Mt. Joy: 3:00–3:45



Cavetown: 1:15–2:00



Mid Drift: 12:00–12:25



Never Let It Rest

Wolf Alice: 7:20–8:20



Role Model: 5:30–6:20



Alex G: 3:50–4:35



Gigi Perez: 2:10–2:55



Blusher: 12:30–1:10



Everything Ecstatic:

Mina Galán: 8:55–9:55



Yung Lean & Bladee: 7:25–8:25



PinkPantheress: 6:10–7:00



The Dare: 5:00–5:45



Oklou: 3:50–4:35



Wisp: 2:40–3:25



Shady Nasty: 1:30–2:15



Djanaba: 12:25–1:05



Joccy’s Stage

Malcolm Todd: 7:15–8:00



Geese: 5:50–6:35



Benee: 4:35–5:20



Jensen McRae: 3:20–4:05



Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers: 2:05–2:50



The Belair Lip Bombs: 1:00–1:40



Armlock: 12:05–12:35



Melbourne – Thursday, Feb 13 | Flemington Park | Gates 12:30 PM



Good Better Best

Chappell Roan: 9:25–10:55



Wet Leg: 7:25–8:15



Lucy Dacus: 5:40–6:25



Mt. Joy: 4:00–4:45



Cavetown: 2:15–3:00



Armlock: 12:50–1:20



Never Let It Rest

Wolf Alice: 8:20–9:20



Role Model: 6:30–7:20



Alex G: 4:50–5:35



Gigi Perez: 3:10–3:55



Blusher: 1:25–2:10



Everything Ecstatic

Mina Galán: 9:45–10:45



Yung Lean & Bladee: 8:15–9:15



PinkPantheress: 7:00–7:50



The Dare: 5:50–6:35



Oklou: 4:40–5:25



Wisp: 3:30–4:15



Shady Nasty: 2:20–3:05



Djanaba: 1:15–1:55



Dean Turner Stage

Malcolm Todd: 8:15–9:00



Geese: 6:50–7:35



Benee: 5:35–6:20



Jensen McRae: 4:20–5:05



Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers: 3:05–3:50



The Belair Lip Bombs: 1:55–2:40



Sleepazoid: 1:00–1:30



Adelaide – Friday, Feb 14 | Adelaide Showgrounds | Gates 1:00 PM



Good Better Best

Chappell Roan: 9:25–10:55



Wet Leg: 7:25–8:15



Lucy Dacus: 5:40–6:25



Mt. Joy: 4:00–4:45



Cavetown: 2:15–3:00



Never Let It Rest

Wolf Alice: 8:20–9:20



Role Model: 6:30–7:20



Alex G: 4:50–5:35



Gigi Perez: 3:10–3:55



Djanaba: 1:30–2:10



Everything Ecstatic

Mina Galán: 9:55–10:55



Yung Lean & Bladee: 8:25–9:25



PinkPantheress: 7:10–8:00



The Dare: 6:00–6:45



Oklou: 4:50–5:35



Malcolm Todd: 3:40–4:25



Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers: 2:30–3:15



Pash: 1:35–2:05



Perth – Saturday, Feb 15 | Arena Joondalup | Gates 1:00 PM



Good Better Best

Chappell Roan: 8:55–10:25



Wet Leg: 6:55–7:45



Lucy Dacus: 5:10–5:55



Mt. Joy: 3:30–4:15



Cavetown: 1:45–2:30



Never Let It Rest

Wolf Alice: 7:50–8:50



Role Model: 6:00–6:50



Alex G: 4:20–5:05



Gigi Perez: 2:40–3:25



Djanaba: 1:05–1:40



Everything Ecstatic

Mina Galán: 9:25–10:25



Yung Lean & Bladee: 7:55–8:55



PinkPantheress: 6:40–7:30



The Dare: 5:30–6:15



Oklou: 4:20–5:05



Malcolm Todd: 3:10–3:55



Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers: 2:00–2:45



Ullah: 1:05–1:35