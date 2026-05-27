Last Dinosaurs gave Bad Suns the ultimate guide to surviving Australia (and banned Starbucks)

Last Dinosaurs shared 10 things Bad Suns need to know before touring Australia, from magpies and coffee culture to “yeah, nah.”

Ahead of their upcoming Australian tour with Bad Suns, the Brisbane indie favourites shared a chaotic list of “things Bad Suns need to know before coming to Australia” – covering everything from magpie attacks and broken “thongs” to the terrifying linguistic difference between “yeah, nah” and “nah, yeah.”

It reads like the unofficial handbook every touring American band probably should get handed at customs.

There’s also a surprising amount of truth buried inside the jokes.

Australians really do treat coffee like a personality trait, magpie swooping season genuinely feels like a national sporting event, and yes, the c-word somehow manages to function as both an insult and a term of endearment depending entirely on tone.

The full list from Last Dinosaurs

– When someone says they just broke their fav thongs, 99% of the time they’re not talking about their sexy underwear. Australians are generally withdrawn with regards to talking about their G strings.

– Kangaroo’s ARE a legitimate form of transport or extreme sport.

– Tall Poppy syndrome is endemic to Australia. It’s a good and a bad thing. Keeps us humble and grounded but in some ways prevents some efforts of self expression.

– We drive on the right side of the road which is the left hand side.

– Perhaps the most offensive word in the English language (ct) is actually a multi-tool in the Australian vernacular. It can be used to describe a close friend, a terrible driver, a corrupt politician, or even used as a literal compliment (“generous c”) but only in the Australian accent!

– You can’t buy ammunition at pharmacies.

– Magpie swooping season is one of the most exciting and dangerous times of the year. The clever black and white birdies love to protect their young in sometimes very public thoroughfares and it is your duty to be totally aware of their presence.

– Don’t you dare go to Starbucks. We’re a proud coffee making nation.

– It’s taboo and bad fortune to talk about drop bears.

– Americans are used to clear-cut communication, but our linguistic framework relies on a paradox. “Yeah, nah” means no. “Nah, yeah” means yes. “Yeah, nah, good” means everything is completely fucked.

– The guide arrives as Last Dinosaurs gear up for their 10 Year Wellness Anniversary Tour, celebrating a decade since WELLNESS first landed. The band will also be touring behind WELLNXSS, their reimagined version of the album released earlier this year.

“Ten years ago, Lach, Sloane, Dan, and I released our sophomore album WELLNESS,” Sean Caskey said. “I used to look back on this album as a bit of a failure… but now I see it as the catalyst for the way we make music today.”

The run kicks off in June with support from Bad Suns.

Last Dinosaurs Australian Tour Dates

Supported by Bad Suns

Friday 19 June — Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Saturday 20 June — Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday 25 June — King Street Bandroom, Newcastle

Friday 26 June — Metro Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 27 June — The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets here.