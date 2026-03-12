Laufey A Matter of Time Tour setlist and set times

Here’s what Laufey is playing on her A Matter of Time tour.
Laufey makes old-school romance feel brand new.
Blending jazz, classical and soft pop influences, the Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter has built a world of swooning strings, delicate melodies and diary-like lyrics that feel lifted straight from another era.
Since her breakout success with Everything I Know About Love and the Grammy-winning Bewitched, Laufey has quietly become one of the most distinctive voices in modern pop’s jazz revival.
On stage, her timeless quality becomes incredibly vivid.
Backed by rich arrangements and her own virtuosic musicianship, It’s romantic, nostalgic and unmistakably hers.
Setlists may change throughout the rest of the tour
Laufey A Matter of Time Tour Setlist
The O2 Arena, London, England — Sunday, 8 March 2026
Act I
Clockwork
Lover Girl
Dreamer
Falling Behind
Silver Lining
Bored
Too Little, Too Late
Bewitched (String quartet, not performed by Laufey)
Act II – Jazz Set
Seems Like Old Times (Carmen Lombardo cover)
Valentine
Fragile
While You Were Sleeping
Second Best
Let You Break My Heart Again
Act III
Carousel
Forget-Me-Not
Cuckoo Ballet (Interlude)
Act IV
Mr. Eclectic (With Mei Mei the Bunny book promo)
Castle in Hollywood
Promise
Goddess
Snow White
Tough Luck
From the Start
The Final Act
Sabotage
Encore:
How I Get (New song)
Letter to My 13 Year Old Self
Laufey A Matter of Time Tour Set Times
Doors: 6:30 PM
Start time: 8:30 PM
End time: 10:20 PM
Laufey A Matter of Time Tour Dates
Laufey will continue her tour throughout Europe, then perform two days at Coachella.
She will then tour throughout Asia until she reaches Australia on the 25th of July.
Mar 14-15 – Kórinn Arena, Kópavogur, Iceland
Support: Elín Hall
Mar 21 – Coliseu de Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal
Mar 22 – Auditori del Forum, Barcelona, Spain
Apr 12, 19 – Coachella Music and Arts Festival, California, U.S.A.
May 12 – AsiaWorld-Expo, Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong