Laufey A Matter of Time Tour setlist and set times

Here’s what Laufey is playing on her A Matter of Time tour.

Laufey makes old-school romance feel brand new.

Blending jazz, classical and soft pop influences, the Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwriter has built a world of swooning strings, delicate melodies and diary-like lyrics that feel lifted straight from another era.

Since her breakout success with Everything I Know About Love and the Grammy-winning Bewitched, Laufey has quietly become one of the most distinctive voices in modern pop’s jazz revival.

On stage, her timeless quality becomes incredibly vivid.

Backed by rich arrangements and her own virtuosic musicianship, It’s romantic, nostalgic and unmistakably hers.

Setlists may change throughout the rest of the tour

Laufey A Matter of Time Tour Setlist

The O2 Arena, London, England — Sunday, 8 March 2026

Act I

Clockwork

Lover Girl

Dreamer

Falling Behind

Silver Lining

Bored

Too Little, Too Late

Bewitched (String quartet, not performed by Laufey)

Act II – Jazz Set

Seems Like Old Times (Carmen Lombardo cover)

Valentine

Fragile

While You Were Sleeping

Second Best

Let You Break My Heart Again

Act III

Carousel

Forget-Me-Not

Cuckoo Ballet (Interlude)

Act IV

Mr. Eclectic (With Mei Mei the Bunny book promo)

Castle in Hollywood

Promise

Goddess

Snow White

Tough Luck

From the Start

The Final Act

Sabotage

Encore:

How I Get (New song)

Letter to My 13 Year Old Self

Laufey A Matter of Time Tour Set Times

Doors: 6:30 PM

Start time: 8:30 PM

End time: 10:20 PM

Laufey A Matter of Time Tour Dates

Laufey will continue her tour throughout Europe, then perform two days at Coachella.

She will then tour throughout Asia until she reaches Australia on the 25th of July.

Mar 14-15 – Kórinn Arena, Kópavogur, Iceland

Support: Elín Hall

Mar 21 – Coliseu de Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal

Mar 22 – Auditori del Forum, Barcelona, Spain

Apr 12, 19 – Coachella Music and Arts Festival, California, U.S.A.

May 12 – AsiaWorld-Expo, Chek Lap Kok, Hong Kong