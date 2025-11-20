Lavvender’s ‘Candid’: A Sunny Sound for a Shadowed Heart

With a new single that shimmers with alt-rock energy, the songwriter delivers her most resonant work.

From the lush musical landscapes of Aotearoa emerges Lavvender, a Tāmaki Makaurau–based artist who has been honing her craft since youth.

She has steadily built a reputation as one of the local indie scene’s most emotionally resonant voices, weaving thoughtful, melodic songs that balance indie-folk sweetness with an alt-rock edge.

Her compelling and beautiful compositions are defined by a strong, emotive voice and striking lyrical detail, a combination that makes every release an intimate experience.

Following the poignant and introspective ‘Tend to Your Wounds,’ Lavvender now pivots to a brighter, more sun-kissed sound with her new single, ‘Candid,’ proving her artistic evolution is as dynamic as it is heartfelt.

Produced by Ben Woolford, ‘Candid’ immediately feels like a new chapter. Where its predecessor may have dwelled in the aftermath of pain, this single shimmers with a summery, free-spirited energy.

Built on a jaunty 6/8 groove and the jangling, nostalgic strum of guitars that recall the best of The Sundays or Fleetwood Mac, the song is an instant mood-lifter.

Its breezy rhythm and warm instrumentation create a sonic backdrop that feels like a drive with the windows down, a moment of pure, carefree release.

Yet, true to Lavvender’s signature style, this bright soundscape houses a deeply reflective core.

The song explores the delicate tension between honesty and uncertainty, the messy process of figuring oneself out while desperately trying not to let someone else down.

“Candid is about being honest, even when it hurts,” Lavvender explains, and that raw vulnerability cuts through the upbeat melody.

It’s a song about the guilt and courage inherent in telling the truth, capturing that specific anxiety of self-reflection where personal growth can feel like a betrayal.

‘Candid’ is a masterclass in musical contrast, pairing a deceptively cheerful arrangement with lyrical depth that lingers long after the final note.

It showcases Lavvender’s growth not just as a songwriter, but as a storyteller who understands that complex emotions rarely come in a single shade.

With this release, she solidifies her place as an artist unafraid to be authentically, beautifully candid about the beautiful mess of being human.