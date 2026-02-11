LCD Soundsystem, I love you, but you’re bringing your fans down. 

Oh, baby…

LCD Soundsystem soundtracked a Super Bowl ad for Elon Musk’s Starlink, the internet service operated by SpaceX. The band’s 2017 hit ‘oh baby’ accompanied the high profile promo.

Imagine hearing the iconic synths of your favourite band’s best song while you’re scrolling your phone during the ad break, only to look up and see it soundtracking videos of outer space and Elon Musk’s rockets tacking off, all whilst promising “fast, affordable internet.”

Fast, affordable internet. Available all around the world! Order in less than 2 minutes by visiting https://t.co/fUko3xSviJ or, if you live in the US, by calling 1-888-GO-STARLINK to get connected with the Starlink service plan that works best for you 🛰️🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/D17EDQi9wL — Starlink (@Starlink) February 8, 2026

Many fans in this position have been left feeling…let down, to say the least, given Musk’s appearance in the latest batch of Epstein files released.

In one email from 2012, Musk asks Epstein, “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

Another email read, “Do you have any parties planned? I’ve been working to the edge of sanity this year and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Baits or elsewhere and let loose.”

Musk claims via his X platform that is literally right now under investigation after his Grok AI bot was used to make non‑consensual sexual deepfakes of users that “no one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened. I had very little correspondence with Epstein.”

On a Reddit thread titled “Not too thrilled about Oh Baby in a Starlink commercial”, the top comment reads “James (Murphy) is a capitalist,” whilst fans say they are “selling (their) tickets” and that “all your heroes will take the paycheck.”

Another post says – “license your music out for a car commercial if you need money, not to a legitimate nazi.”

LCD Soundsystem, I love you, but you’re bringing your fans down.