Leaked footage of Elden Ring, the much anticipated new game from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware, has surfaced. It’s grainy, but it looks amazing.

Strap in kids and get ready for a wild ride. Elden Ring footage has just dropped and we cannot contain our excitement. Why is this a big deal, you ask?

Well, Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s highly anticipated new action RPG. A collaborative effort between two widely celebrated world builders, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki, the game is sure to have a phenomenal setting, filled with detailed environments and imaginative hordes of enemies.

If you haven’t yet seen the 2019 reveal trailer, definitely check that out first. Not many details were shared, however, it does an excellent job at setting the tone of the game’s universe.

Some players believe this game to be nothing more than Dark Souls 4, however, Miyazaki describes the game as more of an “evolution” of the series. An exercise in using everything they have learned from their impressive, polished portfolio to create a fresh experience for hardcore Souls-like fans.

Anyway enough talking, let’s watch the first bit of new footage.

First point: horses are coming to Elden Ring. This means there could be a more non-linear approach to exploring the game’s world. We can also predict that the addition of horses will mean the world of Elden Ring will be bigger than any of FromSoftware’s prior releases.

Although it was always assumed, the snarky-toned narrator of the trailer confirms that much of the game will be centred around finding the Elden Ring. For what purpose we do not know yet, however, the trailer reveals that we will be fighting a plethora of spine-chilling enemies and bosses along the way.

Most notable is the skeletal spider looking thing at the 0:24 second mark. Whatever it is, it’s giving me some serious heebie-jeebies.

The second piece of leaked footage opens with sweeping views of the game’s scenery. A peaceful moment at a Lothric-style castle bathed in the orange autumn dusk is quickly interrupted by a dragon swooping in from the distance.

We then see two large, skinless trolls with curved horns protruding from their chest cavity. They are pulling a caravan behind them. One can only wonder what loot it holds if two beasts so fearsome are guarding it. Knowing Miyazaki, it’s probably a mimic chest.

The narrator carries on in his condescending tone to ask why we would even bother coming to the Riftlands, which we learn is located on the very edge of the world’s map.

More footage is still surfacing, but it seems that each drop is a small slice from a full trailer.

This part of the trailer doesn’t really show us anything new, however, we do see a woman wearing a gold crescent-shaped helmet wielding a matching staff. We aren’t certain what her role within the game will be yet, but speculation is that she is either a boss or the game’s level up NPC.

The last bit of footage shows us a couple of different areas featured in the Elden Ring. One scene shows an Expansive cavern, then it’s contrasted against large, gold-crested castle doors. We also get to see a little bit of platforming, where the player tiptoes across a dilapidated beam, then jumps from one castle wall to the next.

More footage is still surfacing by the hour.