Where Ghosts of Punk and Honky-Tonk Outlaws Still Dance

Some bars serve drinks. Lefty’s serves stories, shaken hard with rebellion, poured neat over nostalgia, and garnished with the kind of chaos that sticks to your boots like spilled bourbon.

Step inside this red-lit time capsule, and the walls hum with echoes of Queensland’s wildest nights: punk legends like The Go-Betweens once howled here, but now, it’s fiddles and foot-stomping that rattle the old Baroona Labor Hall’s bones.

The air smells like fried chicken, whiskey, and the faintest hint of mischief, probably from the moose heads wearing bras like trophies (don’t ask, just accept it).

Then there’s the real secret. Behind a bathroom door, because of course it is, lurks the Mermaid Bar, a pirate’s den where rum bottles glow like stolen treasure and the bartender might just challenge you to a duel (with cocktails, not cutlasses).

They say the floorboards still remember the building’s past life as a strip club, creaking underfoot like they’re keeping scandalous secrets.

This is where you come to lose track of time, where Friday nights blur into Saturday mornings, where strangers become co-conspirators in two-stepping crimes, and where 100 whiskeys whisper, “Go on, one more.”

Every chord, every holler, every clink of glass is a love letter to the dirty, glorious magic of real live music.

Lefty’s Music Hall

📍 15 Caxton St, Petrie Terrace

📅 Fri-Sat | Music starts when the sun quits

🌐 leftysmusichall.com.au