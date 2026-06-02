June kicks off Kraken Legendary Sessions with BVT, Mac The Knife, SOMA and Volatile Ways

A new live series bringing Australia’s loudest underground voices straight into Happy’s studio.

June marks the official launch of Kraken Legendary Sessions – the new live music series from Happy Mag and The Kraken Black Spiced Rum, spotlighting some of Australia’s most exciting underground artists.

Across the month, we’ll be rolling out exclusive live performances and candid interviews with four boundary-pushing acts, all filmed inside Happy’s Newtown studio.

June’s lineup features Sydney hip-hop powerhouse BVT, fresh off the release of BUWAYA and bringing the razor-sharp lyricism and storytelling that have made them one of Australia’s most vital rap voices; Sydney DIY favourites Mac The Knife, whose blend of post-punk, noise rock and chaotic live energy has earned them a cult following; rising rapper SOMA, whose rapidly growing profile has made her one of the most exciting new voices in Australian hip-hop; and Newcastle heavyweights Volatile Ways, who arrive armed with the crushing riffs and metallic hardcore fury that have made them one of the country’s most formidable heavy acts.

Created to spotlight the artists pushing Australia’s rap, rock, punk and heavy scenes forward, Kraken Legendary Sessions captures musicians exactly where they belong.

And this is only the beginning.

More artists will be announced as the series unfolds across the coming months, with plenty more performances and conversations still to come.

A huge shoutout to The Kraken Black Spiced Rum for helping bring the series to life.

Keep your eyes on Happy Mag this June – things are about to get loud.