How to buy the LEGO Pokémon sets – release date and exclusive bonuses explained

LEGO Pokémon sets are now available here’s how to get them, and why the Kanto Badges aren’t sold separately.

If you’re looking to lock in LEGO’s first-ever Pokémon sets, pre-orders are already live now via the LEGO website, ahead of a full global release on Friday, 27 February 2026.

All three sets will be available online and in-store once they officially drop, but early buyers get a couple of extras worth knowing about.

The headline release is the Venusaur, Charizard & Blastoise set, and it’s also where things get a little restrictive. The Kanto Region Badge Collection – a 312-piece set – isn’t available as a standalone purchase.

The only way to get it is by buying the Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise bundle during the launch window.

The badge set is being offered as a Gift With Purchase between 27 February and 3 March, both in LEGO stores and online, as well as through the Pokémon Center website.

LEGO has also confirmed a separate bonus for members. A Mini Pokémon Center build, made up of 233 pieces, will be available through LEGO Insiders for 2,500 points, starting 27 February. It’s not tied to a purchase, but you’ll need points banked to grab it.

As for the actual sets, LEGO is launching three in total:

The Pikachu and Poké Ball set is the biggest outside the starter trio, coming in at 2,050 pieces, with Pikachu mid-jump from a lightning-charged Poké Ball base.

The Venusaur, Charizard & Blastoise set focuses on the final evolutions of the original Kanto starters, staying close to their classic designs.

Then there’s Eevee, a smaller 587-piece build with movable head, limbs and tail, and a bit more personality than the others.

It’s a pretty controlled rollout for what’s technically LEGO’s first Pokémon collaboration, bonuses locked behind specific purchases, loyalty rewards behind points, and nostalgia doing most of the heavy lifting.

If you’re in it for the badges, though, there’s no shortcut: it’s the big Kanto bundle or nothing.