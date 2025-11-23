Lenny Kravitz reacts after fan tears out his dreads during show

The icon suffers a hairy situation, but promises the fan interaction will continue.

Lenny Kravitz’s signature anthem, ‘Let Love Rule,’ took on a painfully literal meaning at his Brisbane concert.

During his cherished tradition of wading into the crowd, a moment of overzealous fandom turned into a hair-raising incident. A fan, caught in the euphoria, managed to rip four full dreadlocks from the rockstar’s scalp.

Addressing the crowd post-show via Instagram, a gracious yet stunned Kravitz recounted the event with his trademark cool.

“You know how hard you’ve got to pull to rip those out of my head? Damn, baby,” he mused.

Despite the unexpected souvenir taken by the “wild” Brisbane crowd, the rock veteran affirmed that the connection with his fans is unbreakable.

He promised to continue his immersive walkabouts.