Leonardo DiCaprio opens up about his Biggest Regret

Two paths diverged in a ‘90s casting room.

Even Hollywood icons have “what if” moments.

In a candid interview with Esquire, Leonardo DiCaprio revealed his biggest career regret: turning down the lead role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 cult classic Boogie Nights to star in Titanic instead.

“I’ll say it even though you’re here: My biggest regret is not doing Boogie Nights,” DiCaprio told Anderson, who directed the film. “It was a profound movie of my generation. I can’t imagine anyone but Mark [Wahlberg] in it.”

The role of porn star Dirk Diggler catapulted Wahlberg from “Marky Mark” to respected actor, while DiCaprio’s Titanic turn made him a global superstar.

Now, 28 years later, the duo is finally collaborating on One Battle After Another, a thriller about a washed-up revolutionary (DiCaprio) searching for his missing daughter.

“I’ve been wanting to work with you for twenty years,” DiCaprio admitted, proving some dreams just take longer to fulfill.