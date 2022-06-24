Leslie Jordan thought Lady Gaga was an extra on ‘American Horror Story’

Leslie Jordan mistook Lady Gaga for an extra when they met on the set of American Horror Story: “I didn’t know who she was.”

In a recent interview on the Trailblazers Radio program, actor Leslie Jordan confessed to having no idea who Lady Gaga was when they first met on the set of American Horror Story’s sixth season called Roanoke.

The awkward encounter took place when set members first introduced Leslie to Gaga, using her real name (Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta): “The first day, I showed up and there was a girl standing there and they said, ‘Leslie, have you met Stefani?’ And I thought she was maybe an extra. I didn’t know who she was,” he explained.

Jordan then hastily introduced himself to the art-pop Queen before walking off: “They could tell I didn’t know,” he said, recalling the embarrassing incident. “They go, ‘Leslie, that’s Gaga.’ I go, ‘Huh-uh.’ They said, ‘Yes, it’s Gaga.’ And she was just adorable.”

In season six of the epic horror anthology, Lady Gaga played the role of a majestic, 16th-century forest-inhabiting witch who was responsible for the manifestation of killer ghosts. The season aired in 2016.

During a 2020 episode of his Instagrams series called Pillow Talk, Leslie Jordan discussed for the first time what it was like to work with the award-winning musician and actress:

“She took me in the woods right before we shot, and she said, ‘You know, I tend to sexualise all my acting partners.’ I thought, ‘Where’s this going?’ Well honey, she kicked me, rolled me over, and got down on me and started riding me… I didn’t know what I was supposed to do! I just laid there and thought, ‘How do I get myself into these situations?’”