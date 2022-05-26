WATCH: Rare footage of Led Zeppelin live at Madison Square Garden in 1970

Led Zeppelin’s 1970 performance at Madison Square Garden is considered one of their best ever shows, and a new clip has been uploaded to YouTube.

According to Led Zeppelin’s website, the band’s live performance at Madison Square Garden on the 19th of September, 1970, is “one of their best ever.”

Now, thanks to one iconic YouTuber, you can feast your eyes on the spectacle (or at least two minutes and 48 seconds of it).

The footage was taken on 8mm film as Led Zeppelin played Immigrant Song, but bear with it because the film was damaged during its 50 year slumber, so it does jump a couple of times.

Suss out the footage below.