Survey says percentage of LGBTQIA+ Americans has doubled since 2012

A new study shows that as society becomes more woke, adults who identify as LGBTQIA+ will continue to rise.

The number of U.S. adults who identify as LGBTQIA+ has doubled in the past ten years, a new study from Gallup has revealed.

Today, 7.1% of Americans identify as LGBTQIA+, which according to data aggregated in 2021 that included interviews with over 12,000 adults, is a significant increase from 3.5% recorded in 2012. Out of the 12,000 adults surveyed, 86.3% said they are straight and 6.6% did not disclose their sexual identity.

“The increase in LGBT identification in recently years largely reflects the higher prevalence of such identities among the youngest US adults compared with the older generations they are replacing in the US adult population,” Gallup said of the poll.

Since Gallup began recording LGBTQIA+ identification in 2012, the percentile of non-hetero classification in older generations has remained steadfast, while millennial LGBTQIA+ identification has increased from 5.8% in 2012 to 7.8% in 2017 and 10.5% at present.

LGBTQIA+ identification is strongest within Gen Z whose percentile doubled as the oldest of their generation reached adulthood in 2017.

Gallup’s latest estimate finds 7.1% of U.S. adults identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than heterosexual. https://t.co/N38yNRE0eb pic.twitter.com/uPzBdJYK2a — GallupNews (@GallupNews) February 17, 2022

“These young adults [Gen Z] are coming of age, including coming to terms with their sexuality or gender identity, at a time when Americans increasingly accept gays, lesbians and transgender people, and LGBT individuals enjoy increasing legal protection against discrimination,” Gallup said.

The poll also found that above half of LGBTQIA+ Americans (57%) identify as bisexual, which makes up 4% of the US adult population.

While 21% of LGBTQIA+ Americans identify as gay, 14% as lesbian, 10% as transgender and 4% as other. In total, this accounts for less than 2% of U.S. adults.

Bisexuality is the most common LGBTQIA+ status among Gen Z, millennials, and Gen X. Older Americans are equally likely to identify as gay or lesbian as bisexual.

In America, the number of adults identifying as LGBTQIA+ has grown exponentially in the past year, thanks to Gen Z. Gallup’s study attributes this to the increasing acceptance of LGBTQIA+ lifestyles, and the institution of legal protection against discrimination.

The large difference in identification between younger and older generations indicates that LGBTQIA+ individuals will constitute a larger proportion of the total adult population as more Gen Zs reach adulthood.

So, in the words of our beloved Beyonce, “who run the world? Gays!”.