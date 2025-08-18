Liam Gallagher banned from tossing maracas after fan chaos at Wembley

Liam Gallagher has been told to stop hurling maracas and tambourines into Oasis crowds after fans caused chaos.

Liam Gallagher has been forced to drop one of his signature live-show moves after fans at an Oasis gig sparked chaos last week.

The ban follows another recent incident where an Oasis fan fell from the stands during the Live ’25 tour, raising further questions about safety at the shows.

The latest incident came at Wembley Stadium, when a woman who caught one of Gallagher’s maracas was attacked by two men and left injured.

What should have been a memorable moment for a fan quickly turned ugly, prompting the move to axe the ritual altogether.

The Oasis frontman has long been known for tossing tambourines and maracas into the crowd as souvenirs, a playful Gallagher hallmark that often sent fans scrambling to catch a piece of the show.

But during a recent Edinburgh show at Murrayfield Stadium, he told fans that the tradition had come to an abrupt end.

“I can’t throw my tambourine out tonight or my maracas – I’ve been told not to,” he said.

“I’m not being tight or anything like that… I’ve just been told, ‘Don’t do any of that s*** any more,’ because you don’t know how to behave yourselves.”

Unsurprisingly, the revelation drew boos from the Edinburgh crowd, though Gallagher, true to form, met it with scornful humour, joking about fans pinching and kneeing each other “in the bollocks.”

The fallout also coincided with Gallagher’s fiery response to leaked Edinburgh council notes that described Oasis fans as “fat, drunk, and rowdy.”

Onstage, he demanded an apology and blasted councillors as “f****** slags,” before quipping that while the reunion tour would bring millions into the city, “you’ll see none of it.”

Oasis’ Live ’25 run has already become one of the most talked-about reunions in years, selling out stadiums across the UK and igniting debates about nostalgia, excess, and Gallagher’s still-potent stage presence.

The loss of his maraca-throwing antics might disappoint diehards, but in true Oasis fashion, the drama has only added another layer to their already headline-heavy spectacle.