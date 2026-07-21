Liam Gallagher wasn’t impressed by FIFA’s first-ever World Cup halftime show

Gallagher looks back in anger.

Despite collecting a massive 300 per cent increase in ‘Wonderwall’ streams from the World Cup, Liam Gallagher is still very hard to please.

Following the World Cup’s first-ever halftime show, Oasis’s impulsive half took to X to express his disdain for the event.

This is like a bad trip — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 19, 2026





“It’s a good job I’ve got my spiritual socks on or that halftime entertainment could have tipped me over the edge”

The Chris Martin-curated halftime show started with a performance from Madonna riding on a massive golf cart through the underworks of the stadium.

This was followed by mini sets from the confetti-strewn stages of BTS, Shakira & Burna Boy, The Muppets, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and more.

It wouldn’t have been an American-centric cup without the addition of a halftime event eager to match the entertainment throne that the Super Bowl sits on.

Maybe Gallagher’s failed prediction of England winning the World Cup cut deeper than anyone could imagine.

The rock star hasn’t been shy about expressing his thoughts on the major sporting event, and he’s not the only one.

Robert Smith even prematurely slammed the event as “bread and circuses” and told the event to ‘please just f— off’ in an Instagram rant.

After randomly praising Ricky Gervais on X, Gallagher seemed to come down.

With Spain winning over Argentina, the team that took England out of the race finally went down to join them.

The World Cup may have given Wonderwall a second wind, but it still wasn’t enough to stop Gallagher from looking back in anger.