Limp Bizkit Teases a Return to Nu-Metal Glory

Fred Durst’s mock outrage and a viral drummer ignite hype for the band’s first new music since 2021.

In a characteristically unconventional move, nu-metal icons Limp Bizkit have “leaked” a snippet of their first new music since 2021’s Still Sucks via a playful collaboration with Instagram drumming sensation Kristina Rybalchenko.

The video, shared on September 4th, features Rybalchenko enthusiastically playing along to a unreleased track brimming with classic Bizkit hallmarks: squelching synths, a head-bobbing groove, and Fred Durst’s swaggering bars about gripping his mic “like a waffle cone.”

The staged leak takes a hilarious turn when Durst himself interrupts, popping into the frame to scold her with mock exasperation: “Kristina, that’s our new song, it’s not out yet! How did you get that? Please don’t put it on the internet!”

The track includes a clever nod to the Beastie Boys’ “Hey Ladies” and a chorus declaring, “When you’re hot, you’re hot / When you’re not, you’re not.”

This teaser follows Durst’s earlier livestream revelation of a new song titled “Making Love To Morgan Wallen” and confirms the band’s studio activity throughout the past year.

Fans can anticipate hearing the full track during Limp Bizkit’s extensive 2025 “Loserville” Latin American tour, kicking off in Mexico City on November 29th with supports like YUNGBLUD and 311.