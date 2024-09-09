Linkin Park have unveiled their new lead vocalist, with a world tour and new album on the way

Linkin Park have released news of a world tour and new album after reuniting with new lead vocalist Emily Armstrong

For the first time since 2017, Linkin Park is back together and making music, this time with new lead vocalist Emily Armstrong.

Since the tragic passing of frontman and lead singer Chester Bennington back in 2017, the band’s plans for the future have been up in the air.

Speculation arose early this year about a possible reunion with rumours circulating online about who the new lead singer will be.

Taking up the mantle, however, is the former lead singer of Los Angeles Rock-Trio Dead Sara.

She will join current band member and co-founder of Linkin Park, Mike Shinoda as Co-lead vocalist.

The band announced the news in a broadcast late last week to reveal the new singer and announce a new album and world tour.

Fans have been divided on the new singer, with many likening her to former lead vocalist Chester Bennington.

Band co-founder Mike Shinoda however, stresses that the choice was not about replacing Bennington but rather trying to move in a new direction.

Moving away from their former sound not only cherishes the memory of their former singer but opens up a wide range of new possibilities for the band.

This will all be on show in their world tour which kicks off this September in Los Angeles for a run throughout September through to November.

They are yet to announce further dates, such as a well-needed Australian tour, but will be touring also throughout next year.

In the meantime however their new album ‘From Zero’ is set to be released on November 15th this year, and will mark their first release since 2017.

Check out more about their album here, and see more about their tour dates below.