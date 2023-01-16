All of Lisa Marie Presley’s albums reach iTunes Top 20

Lisa Marie’s three solo albums have risen to the top 20 on iTunes over the weekend mere days after her passing.

Lisa Marie only recorded three solo albums in her lifetime, and all three have gone straight to the top of the iTunes charts. Storm & Grace, 2012, Now What 2005, and to whom It May Concern 2003, have all hit the top iTunes spot mere days following the singer-songwriter’s death.

“Storm and Grace” is coming in at number 16, “To Whom it May Concern” is currently placing at 17 with “Now What” at 20.

“To Whom It May Concern” was Lisa Marie’s debut studio album. Released on April 8, 2003, it spawned two singles “Lights Out” and “Sinking In”. The video for “Lights Out” reached No. 15 on the CMT Top 20 Countdown.

Lisa Marie’s second studio album “Now What” was released on April 5, 2005, it was her last album released under Capitol Records. Two singles were released from the album, a cover of Don Henley’s “Dirty Laundry” and “Idiot”.

“Storm & Grace” was Lisa Marie’s third and final studio album released on May 15, 2012, after a seven year break following “Now What”. “Storm & Grace” was her only album released via Universal Republic after having left her previous label, Capitol. The album was produced by T Bone Burnett.

Lisa Marie shared with Oprah during an interview in 2011 “Just over two years ago, I went to England to attempt to write another record after finding myself in a considerably disheartened and uninspired state creatively. Over an 8-month period, I wrote 30 songs. I was fortunate to be able to write with some incredible artists and singers such as Richard Hawley (from Pulp), Ed Harcourt, Sacha Skarbek and Fran Healy (from Travis), to name a few,” said Presley. “Nothing was planned or contrived in any way, and out of it came a very organic record that was always inside of me and that I am incredibly proud of. It was a dream come true and such an honor when T Bone liked the songs and produced and played on the record.”

It was reported on Friday 13th, that the 54-year-old was rushed to hospital following a cardiac arrest. Shortly after Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter had passed away via a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”