Australian rock royalty AC/DC have unveiled their first song in six years, simultaneously announcing the release of their upcoming 17th album, Power Up. Filled with bluesy guitar riffs, Shot in the Dark is vintage AC/DC, heralding the official return of Brian Johnson, Phill Rudd, and Cliff Williams.

Shot In The Dark is a sure sign that the band will be back to their legendary best when their album arrives. Power Up will be out November 13 via Columbia.