 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

LISTEN: Devendra Banhart – ‘Let’s See’

Devendra Banhart, the psych-folk Venezuelan American singer-songwriter, just dropped a tune off his upcoming EP of isolated songs. Let’s See was recorded during the Ma sessions but didn’t quite fit in with the themes of maternity layered on the previous album. Check out the eclectic comfort track below.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

June 30, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag