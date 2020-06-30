LISTEN: Devendra Banhart – ‘Let’s See’
FIND OUT MORE
June 30, 2020
Gigs of the week
Want to see your gig here?
- Fri Jul 03 2020 Hard-Ons
The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
- Fri Jul 03 2020 Lincoln’s Gold
Kelly's On King, Newtown
- Sat Jul 04 2020 Unlocking The Doors
The Vanguard, Newtown
- Sat Jul 04 2020 Noah Dillon
Mojo's Bar, Fremantle
- Mon Jul 06 2020 Rock Academy Online
Live on Youtube
- Mon Jul 06 2020 Lime Cordiale
Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
Subscribe to Happy
More from Happy Mag
- LISTEN: Unknown Mortal Orchestra – American Guilt This is some chunky shit. […]
- LISTEN: Alex Hardy – ‘A Little Break From Love’ Sydney singer-songwriter […]
- WATCH: Jenny Hval – Spells Fresh off the release of her […]