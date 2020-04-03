 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

LISTEN: Gaspar Sanz – ‘Cheryl’

Sydney psych-pop quartet Gaspar Sanz have dropped Cheryl, their first single of 2020. The tune was inspired by a cat of the same name, a stray who was eventually adopted by a housemate of Jimmy (vocals) and Sammy (drums). Yes, that’s Cheryl meowing in the track.

gaspar sanz cheryl

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

April 3, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag