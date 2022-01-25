LISTEN: Nick Rose’s Tinder-inspired single ‘Andrea’

Shedding his former stage name ‘Neo Rose’, Nick launches a new chapter in his music career with a Tinder-inspired alt-rock ballad, Andrea.

With Valentine’s Day looming around the corner, some of us are chasing new love interests, while others are reminiscing about old ones. If you’re in the latter category, Andrea is bound to tug at your heartstrings!

Two years ago, one Tinder match made quite the impression on independent rock artist Nick Rose. So much so, that his latest single was inspired by her. Andrea, if you’re out there, this one’s for you!

“Andrea, how the hell are you so flashy?” Nick croons throughout the chorus of his catchy, poetic and heartfelt tune about a girl he swiped right on back in 2020.

“So I matched with a girl on Tinder years ago who challenged me to write a catchy hook, to prove that I was a musician,” he explains. “I never thought my best work so far would be largely inspired from a Tinder match. But here we are.” Nick told us.

With rich guitar melodies, earnest lyrics, and captivating, harmonic vocals that chime through each section of the track, Andrea will have you hooked from start to finish.

Having recorded all the parts himself (except for the drums) at Spinlight Studio in Newcastle, Nick’s latest single showcases his prolific and ever-growing production and songwriting skills, which we first caught glimpses of in early releases like Peace Of The Past; an energetic rock number with an addictively-powerful chorus, masterful guitar solos, and evocative lyrics about finding solace in your memories.

Nick previously performed and released music under Neo Rose but Andrea marks the first chapter in a new era of his solo career, where he will be “fronting his authentic self” by emerging with his real name.

“At this stage in my life, I feel like the time has come to continue the career under my real name of Nick Rose,” he announced to his fans via social media in October last year. “I feel as though myself, my new material and the horizon is very different to the Neo stuff – which I will still leave online everywhere for you all to enjoy.”

With Nick’s first release of 2022 done and dusted, it appears that another tune is already in the works: “Next stop will be another single, ideally within the next couple of months,” he says.

With Andrea being an impressive start to Nick’s Rose’s new musical chapter, we’re definitely keen to hear what he comes up with next!