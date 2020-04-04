Listen to and cry about two new tracks from Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean has dropped two beautifully moody new tracks for fans, his first new music since releasing In My Room last year. Ocean teased the new singles, Dear April and Cayendo, at his first-ever PrEP+ club night in New York last October.

The singles are set to appear on special vinyl releases and are the perfect tunes to listen to while curled up at home this weekend. Make sure you’ve got some tissues though.

