LISTEN: Tyga – ‘Freaky Deaky’ (feat. Doja Cat)

Teaming up once again, Doja Cat and Tyga launch a sexy new single, Freaky Deaky, which will feature in Tyga’s upcoming album.

The first single from international rap artist Tyga’s forthcoming album, Freaky Deaky has officially dropped, along with an enticing music video directed by Christian Breslauer that showcases feature artist Doja Cat…and it’s spicy, to say the least.

“I’ve been feelin’ freaky deaky, you’re on your way to see me. Got the mirror on the ceiling, you’re in the mood to please me,” sings Doja throughout the chorus of Tyga’s upbeat, sensual hip hop tune.

Following Tyga’s feature on Doja Cat’s Hot Pink album back in 2019, Freaky Deaky marks the second collab between the global songstress and rap star.

The forthcoming album, which Tyga recently announced is “about 80 per cent done,” will be a follow-up to his 2019 record, Legendary.

“I think from where I’m trying to take it, what the new album sounds like sonically, I feel like this was the right lead single,” he declared in a recent interview with Zane Lowe. “And with [Doja Cat], she’s killing it right now.”

Stream the single here.