Jesy Nelson says her twins may never walk after SMA Type 1 Diagnosis – here’s what it means

Jesy Nelson says her twin babies may never walk after spinal muscular atrophy diagnosis

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has shared an emotional update revealing that her twin daughters have been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a rare and severe genetic condition that affects muscle development and movement.

The 34-year-old posted a heartfelt video message to fans, explaining that doctors have told her the twins may never walk. Despite the devastating news, Nelson said her daughters will “fight all the odds,” pledging to stay hopeful as the family navigates the condition together.

In an emotional video message Nelson shared with fans, the singer appeared visibly emotional as she opened up about the challenges ahead, describing the diagnosis as “life-changing” while thanking fans for their ongoing support. She emphasised her determination to give her children the best possible care and quality of life.

The former pop star, who rose to fame as part of Little Mix, has been candid in recent years about her mental health struggles and personal life, and her openness around her daughters’ diagnosis has been widely met with messages of love and solidarity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

What is Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1?

Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system, specifically the motor neurons in the spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement.

SMA Type 1 explained

SMA Type 1, also known as Werdnig-Hoffmann disease, is the most severe and most common form of the condition. It typically appears in infants within the first six months of life.

Key characteristics of SMA Type 1 include:

Severe muscle weakness

Poor muscle tone (hypotonia)

Difficulty moving, sitting, or holding up the head

Challenges with swallowing and breathing

Delayed or absent motor development, including walking

Children with SMA Type 1 often never achieve the ability to sit or walk independently without treatment.

While there is currently no cure for SMA, medical advances in recent years have significantly improved outcomes.

Approved treatments such as gene therapy and disease-modifying medications can help slow disease progression, improve muscle function, and extend life expectancy—especially when treatment begins early.

Access to specialist care, respiratory support, and physiotherapy also plays a critical role in managing the condition.

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Nelson’s message focused on resilience, love, and hope. She reassured fans that her daughters are surrounded by medical experts and a strong support system.

“I believe they’re going to fight all the odds,” she said, adding that she wants to use her platform to raise awareness about SMA Type 1 and support other families facing similar diagnoses.