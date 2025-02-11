Live Nation’s Ones to Watch: The Tastemaker Series Returns for 2025 with Salty, Lotte Gallagher, and Fletcher Kent

Keep tabs on the next wave of Australian music royalty, Live Nation’s Ones To Watch should be on your radar

Kicking off the 2025 season in Melbourne, Ones to Watch lands at the Gasometer Hotel in Collingwood with a stacked lineup of future stars.

The first edition of the year spotlights three rising artists already making waves—Central Coast songwriter Fletcher Kent, Melbourne alt-rocker Lotte Gallagher, and Sydney pop powerhouse Salty.

Hosted by Tait McGregor, the event sets the tone for another year of unmissable live music from Australia’s freshest talent.

Fletcher Kent

Hailing from the Central Coast, Fletcher Kent has been quietly building an army of fans with his intimate, emotionally charged songwriting. His breakout single, I’ll Be, catapulted him into the spotlight, amassing a dedicated following online. His journey so far has included sharing stages with Newton Faulkner, Kim Churchill, Vera Blue, and Pete Murray, but 2025 is shaping up to be his biggest year yet. With a worldwide signing to AWAL US and a debut album in the pipeline, this Melbourne performance is just the beginning.

Lotte Gallagher

If you’re a fan of Phoebe Bridgers or Angie McMahon, you’ll want to get familiar with Lotte Gallagher—fast. The Melbourne-based artist first made waves through triple j Unearthed High, and since then, she’s racked up over a million streams, cementing herself as one of the East Coast’s most exciting new names. Her 2023 debut single, Adam, became triple j’s most-played track upon release, propelling her onto festival stages at Laneway, NYE On The Hill, and Party In The Paddock. Now signed to Liberation Records, Lonely Lands Agency, and Mushroom Group, she’s gearing up for a massive year ahead.

Salty

With over 2.2 million TikTok likes and a flair for crafting infectious pop bangers, Salty is making serious waves. The Sydney-based singer first emerged in 2020, supporting the likes of MAY-A, Thomas Headon, Budjerah, and Go-Jo. With influences spanning Lily Allen, Kylie Minogue, and Lady Gaga, Salty’s music oozes confidence and individuality, as heard on her debut EP, The Other Side (2024). Tracks like Cut U Off and See You In 3 have put her firmly on the radar of tastemakers including Vogue Australia, iHeart Radio, Nova, and HIT Networks. Expect a performance packed with sharp hooks and electric energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Australia (@livenationaustralia)

Since its inception in North America, Ones to Watch has been instrumental in boosting the careers of artists like Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Halsey. In Australia, the series has already showcased names including Chanel Loren, J-MILLA, Georgia Lines, Forest Claudette, and Teenage Joans. Now, as the 2025 season kicks off, Live Nation and Vodafone continue their mission of unearthing the next generation of stars.

With an intimate setting, a killer lineup, and a reputation for discovering future heavyweights, Ones to Watch at The Gasometer is shaping up to be an essential gig for anyone eager to catch Australia’s next big thing before they blow up.