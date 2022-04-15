Jerry Seinfeld has paid tribute to his on-screen mum, Liz Sheridan after her tragic passing

Seinfeld fans are mourning the death of actor Liz Sheridan, with Jerry Seinfeld himself taking to Twitter to commemorate her life.

Just five days shy of her 94th birthday, American actor Liz Sheridan has passed away in her sleep, according her longtime friend and representative, Amanda Hendon.

The 93-year-old actress died of natural causes, but no other details have been shared.

Sheridan is best known for her work on the popular US sitcom Seinfeld, in which she played Jerry’s mother, Helen. The actress also had a long-standing role on the TV series ALF, as Mrs. Ochmonek, ALF’s nosy neighbour.

In a statement, Hendon said, “She was always very grateful to her fans and felt blessed to have enjoyed decades of work in the entertainment business.”

Tributes have been flowing, celebrating the life of the late actress, including an emotional tweet from Jerry Seinfeld, Sheridan’s on-screen son.

“Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for,” the comedian wrote. “Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her.”

Sheridan appeared in 21 episodes of Seinfeld, as well as regular roles in more than 60 different television shows including Kojak, The A-Team, Hill St. Blues, Family Ties, and Murder, She Wrote.

