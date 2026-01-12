Critically acclaimed Australian artist Liz Stringer recently visited the studio for an exclusive session.

The London-based, venerated songwriter performed a captivating, intimate rendition of ‘The Second High,’ the title track from her celebrated seventh studio album.

The performance highlighted Stringer’s signature vocal strength and world-class lyrical depth within a raw, stripped-back setting.

Huge thanks to Almighty and Pig Hog Cables for making this possible!

Stringer’s new album has garnered widespread praise for its effortless grooves and hypnotic sound, solidifying her reputation as a supreme songsmith.

