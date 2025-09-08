Lizzo Drops Surprise New Mixtape MY FACE STILL HURTS FROM SMILING

Showing no signs of slowing down in 2025, Lizzo has released her latest project MY FACE STILL HURTS FROM SMILING.

The follow-up to Lizzo’s surprise summer mixtape, doubles down on themes of joy, self-love, and fearless artistic expression.

It marks Lizzo’s second release in under three months, further fueling what has already been one of her most prolific years to date.

Across the nine-track project, she delivers powerhouse vocals, arena-ready hooks, and the kind of unapologetic confidence that has defined her career.

Highlights include the infectious ‘BOP IT!’ and the high-energy ‘STFU (FEAT LIL JON),’ which arrives with a technicolor, effects-heavy visual directed by Rafatoon and produced by Dreambear.

The project has already made waves, pulling in over 32 million U.S. streams since June. Fan favourites such as ‘IRL’ (FEAT SZA), ‘YITTY ON YO TITTYS,’and ‘STILL CAN’T FUH’ (FEAT DOJA CAT) have helped push momentum forward.

MY FACE STILL HURTS FROM SMILING continues Lizzo’s run as one of pop culture’s most unshakable forces.

And with the promise of more new music on the way, Lizzo is clearly keeping her foot on the gass, and leaving everyone smiling in the process.

Tracklist:

IT’S THAT DEEP STFU (FEAT LIL JON) BOP IT! BE A BITCH (INTERLUDE) IDGAS LACE LIFTERS SLOW DOWN I LUV BEING MYSELF INTERNET (FEAT TIERRA WHACK)

