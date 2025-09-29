NSW’s live music venues are finally getting a voice

NSW’s Live Music Venues Alliance unites independent venues to protect and grow the state’s live music scene

NSW’s independent live music scene has a new ally. The Live Music Venues Alliance (LMVA) has officially launched, aiming to protect and champion the state’s performance spaces – the very venues that keep the music alive.

“Live music venues are the beating heart of our cultural sector,” says Mark Gerber, Chair of LMVA and Founder of The Oxford Art Factory. “Yet rising costs, regulatory pressures and a broader nightlife decline are leaving too many venues to fight for survival on their own. The LMVA gives us a united voice, making sure venues are heard, supported and strengthened – and helping to keep the music alive.”

LMVA grows out of Save Our Stages NSW, the grassroots campaign that united 76 venues during COVID-19 to fight for emergency support. The campaign helped secure $24 million in live music relief, contributed to the Create NSW Performing Arts Support Package, and even drew over 27,000 petition signatures.

Founding members include Century Venues, The Oxford Art Factory, Crowbar, and La La La’s – with more set to join. Together, they’re tackling the big issues: funding, licensing, sound complaint protections, and long-term strategies to keep venues vibrant and resilient.

“Current tax settings reward industries with negative social outcomes, while venues that deliver proven cultural, social, and economic value are overlooked,” says Tyla Dombroski, President of LMVA and Director of Crow Bar. “It’s time for policy to reflect the true value of live music.”

LMVA isn’t just a lobbying group. It’s also a think tank, collaborating with government, business, and the private sector to drive research, policy, and new opportunities for the sector.

And with the first major push on tax reform, the alliance is making it clear: live music matters, and it’s time the system caught up.

Check out more at www.lmva.au.